Words can heal

Few things are as powerful as the spoken and written word.

The ability to speak is what distinguishes humans from all other species. We use the spoken and written word to carry out or authorise almost everything in today's world. Some philosophers hold that nothing takes place outside of language — our hemispheric vehicle of communication.

Since language and words hold such power, how we use them can result in words that hurt or words that heal. Do you encourage with your words or do you tear down? On the flip side, do you listen to positive words, or do you give ear to negative ones that tear you down? You may be surprised how your mental and even physical health are impacted by words in one way or the other.

If bad words hurt then good words heal

The statement that word is wind, implying that words have little effect, couldn't be further from the truth. If anything, it can be gale-like in its force, or if it is to be compared to wind, it should be in its cooling and calming effect.

People have been told negative words that have haunted them and affected their health for life. People have been told words through stories that enslave them. Words may cut so deep that they take a lifetime to heal.

We sometimes hear people say, “It better him did lick mi than tell mi dem cutting words deh,” to underscore the mental bleeding and the depth of the psychological scarring words may cause. In a similar vein, parents who tell their children they are good for nothing should not be surprised if their children goodly come to nothing. If negative words can create such harm and enslave, positive words have freed and healed many. No wonder at Proverbs 25:11, the Bible says: “Like apples of gold in a silver carving are the words spoken at the right time for it.”

Good words: Cheap but priceless

It is sad that good words are cheap, yet there is a dearth of people who are suffering or rather yearning and dying to hear a personal and positive word from someone. People who are broken can be healed through a similar conduit of words. Surround ourselves with positive words.

The Psalms and Proverbs can heal when we read. Do not let selfishness cause you to hold back kind words from friends and others who desperately need them. We do not need to flatter people but we can always look for sincere words to thank and commend them, bearing in mind that when we encourage, we are encouraged when we see the positive effects our words have. Even when we have a suggestion or counsel for someone, they should be so accustomed to your kind words that the counsel you give is well received by them.

Research has also shown that people on their death bed who tell themselves daily they are going to live, have lived longer than expected.

Practise speaking kind words

Like the Earth, what goes around comes around, and as you say kind words to people, people or others will return kind words to you. Says Colossians 4:6, “Let your utterance be always with graciousness, seasoned with salt, so as to know how you ought to give an answer to each one.” Above all, one of the greatest uses of words is to praise Him who granted you the gift to speak and write, and to be an avid student of the Bible, the written word or simply the Word. As you do, why not brighten someone's day with a sincere and kind word?

If you have any questions or would like to discuss how the Bible can further be of comfort in these times, please contact Warrick Lattibeaudiere, a minister of religion, at wglatts@yahoo.com.