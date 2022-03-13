Your risk for colorectal cancer

MARCH is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through its Non-Communicable Diseases and Injury Prevention Unit, has set out to raise public awareness around the prevention and control of this disease.

In 2018, 642 new cases were recorded in Jamaica and 373 people passed away from the disease.

This type of cancer occurs in the colon, which is the large intestine, or in the rectum. It is developed from abnormal growths, called polyps, which can be removed before they become cancerous. It is, therefore, one of the most preventable cancers if people are screened regularly and practice a healthy lifestyle.

Risk factors for colorectal cancer include obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, diet high in processed fat and low in fibre, excessive smoking, inflammatory bowel disease, being over the age of 45 and family history.

Warning signs include blood or mucus in the stool, change in bowel movements (sudden bouts of diarrhoea or constipation), loss of appetite, unintentional weight loss, unexplained anaemia or low blood count.

In making a diagnosis doctors will usually encourage people to do a colonoscopy if they notice one or more of the above warning signs. A colonoscopy involves placing a colonoscope (flexible tube) into the rectum with a tiny camera attached to view the inside of the entire colon, and remove polyps before they become cancerous. It also allows for biopsies to be done where necessary. A light sedative is always used to make the procedure more comfortable. Other tests include barium enema, CT colonoscopy and screening.

Of note, feelings of fear, sadness, guilt, disillusionment, and anger often come after receiving a cancer diagnosis. However, the Jamaica Cancer Society provides the following as guidelines to living with the disease.

Gathering information from medical experts on treatment options and the implications of each will empower patients and help them to deal with the fear of the unknown.

Get regular check-ups and make lifestyle changes, including making better food choices and to engage in some type of physical activity. This strengthens the immune system and helps to reduce feelings of depression.

Hold on to a sense of normalcy — A cancer diagnosis does not prevent persons from living a long and fulfilling life. Individuals should instead continue to take pleasure in spending time with friends and family, engaging in physical activity, taking trips and developing their career goals.

Seek emotional support — Family and friends can be a source of emotional support as well as professional counselling, both of which allow people to process their emotions and give them the tools to handle these emotions.