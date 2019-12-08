US holds historic cyber capacity-building workshop for the Caribbean

The United States says it has completed a historic three-day cyber capacity- building workshop for the Caribbean and Latin America.

“In support of US-Caribbean 2020, the workshop is the first of its kind in the region and designed to promote cybersecurity and combat cybercrime,” the State Department declared about the workshop that concluded in Jamaica on Thursday.

It said US Ambassador Donald R Tapia; Jamaican Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang; Jamaican Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams; and other senior US and Jamaican officials spoke at the event.

The State Department said cyber officials from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago “actively participated” in the workshop.

In addition to the State Department, the US delegation included experts from the Departments of Defence, Homeland Security and Justice, as well as the Federal Communications Commission and the National Security Council, the statement said.

The State Department said the Organization of American States, Caricom IMPACS, the Council of Europe, industry partners, and other non-governmental speakers also “provided their expertise on developing capacities to promote cyber security and combat cybercrime”.