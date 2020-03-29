Anxious Jamaican students in Barbados offered counselling, getting provisions

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina-Johnson Smith, says the welfare needs of Jamaican students in Barbados are being addressed.

Speaking in the Senate on March 27, Johnson Smith said Barbados has instituted daily curfews to minimise the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and some of them are getting anxious.

They are being accommodated at the University of the West Indies halls of residence, and they are in touch with members of the Jamaica/Barbados Association that is offering counselling. Their phones have been topped up and they have been provided with groceries,” she said.

The minister added that the Honorary Consul is working day and night to ensure that everybody’s needs have been addressed.

The foreign minister urged Jamaicans at home and abroad to look out for each other and assist where possible. She reminded Jamaicans that travel has become “very risky” and called on them to be aware of their circumstances and surroundings.