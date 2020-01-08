Government strikes deal on bamboo cultivation and factory at Long Pond

THE Jamaica Observer can confirm that the Government has agreed to an exciting deal involving the growing of bamboo in Trelawny on the former Long Pond Sugar Estate.

The paper can also report that the Government through the Sugar Company of Jamaica Holdings (SCJH), is about to sign a long-term lease for at least 2,000 acres of farmlands (formerly part of the Long Pond Sugar Cane Estate) just outside of Clark's Town in Trelawny to cultivate bamboo.

The SCJH, which is responsible for the assets of all government-controlled sugar companies including farmlands, is expected to make a formal announcement on this project later this month.

BAMBOO FACTORY INCLUDED

In addition to the bamboo cultivated, the Business Observer understands that the project also includes the construction of a factory, which would be used to produce pulp from the bamboo grown.

This product would be exported to produce toilet paper for the local and international market. The project is to be launched during the first quarter of this year.

In an exclusive interview with the Business Observer SCJH Managing Director Joseph Shoucair confirmed our information but would not delve into too much detail given that the deal hasn't been formally signed.

However, he disclosed that the international distributor, Proctor & Gamble is the main financier to the project. Proctor & Gamble is an international marketer of toilet paper and other consumer items and has been in business for more than 180 years.

CONSORTIUM BEHIND PROJECT

Shoucair said the project is being executed by a consortium comprising local and foreign partners, which will be responsible for the growing of bamboo and the production of pulp.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it is believed that the pulp will be exported to Proctor & Gamble toilet paper factory overseas to produce the final product, which will be distributed through its international distribution network.

The SCJH boss was upbeat about this project and the fact that idle cane lands on the former Long Pond Sugar Estate are being used up for agricultural production.

FORMER IDLE CANE LANDS BEING LEASED FOR PRODUCTIVE ENDEAVOURS

Some 4,000 acres of lands on the former Long Pond Sugar Estate in Trelawny is being made available to small famers in the area for cultivation.

The Caribbean Business Report published last month that the 4,000 acres of arable cane lands would be leased to Trelawny Pride, an umbrella company of the All-Island Cane Farmers' Association (AICFA).

The paper also reported last month that fresh from breaking ground for its medical hemp project on the former Long Pond Sugar Estate in Trelawny, Organic Growth Holdings (OGH) Jamaica is seeking to lease more lands on the estate for hemp cultivation.

Having leased 635 acres of former cane lands, OGH Jamaica has put in a bid for more lands to carry on business.

Co-founder and OGH President Robert Weinstein said the company is seeking to lease additional lands, as he and his team of investors have big plans for Jamaica and the growing of medical hemp for the production of cannabidiol, or CBD oils.