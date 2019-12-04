Grammy fever hits Billboard

THREE nominees for Best Reggae Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards caused a slight increase in sales one week after nominations were announced.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse rose from number 16 to five. The album sold 75 copies last week, a mini surge from the 29 it registered the previous week; to date, Mass Manipulation has sold 2,979 copies.

Koffee's Rapture sold another 39 copies, a slight uptick from 33 the week before. Total sales for the EP stands at 3,864 since its release in March. As I Am by Julian Marley re-enters the chart at number 18 with another 22 copies sold.

The previous week, it registered only five copies with accumulated sales currently at 919. Exactly 20 years ago this week, The Doctor by Beenie Man was number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, and earned a nomination for Best Reggae Album at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Nominees that year included Steel Pulse (Living Legacy) and Third World (Generation Coming); Steel Pulse and Third World are nominated next year. Back to this week's chart, World on Fire by Stick Figure spends a 12th week at number one, while Hybrid from Collie Buddz is firm at number two.

New is Strictly The Best Vol 60, a double compilation from VP Records which enters at number three.

The set features songs by Christopher Martin, Beres Hammond, Tessanne Chin, Alaine, Freddie McGregor, Romain Virgo, Vybz Kartel, Jahvillani, Teejay, Chronic Law, Squash and Masicka, among others. Local Motion by Pepper re-enters the chart at number four, selling 91 copies for a total of 5,021.

Another newcomer, at number six, is Be Still by DJ/producer Green Lion Crew. Be Still, which sold 54 copies, is a 23-track set released November 22 by Ineffable Records.

It has songs by Akae Beka, Danny I and Pressure Busspipe. Dreamer by Hirie falls to number seven, while Ways of The World by The Movement slips four spots to number eight. VP Records' Reggae Gold 2019 series is number 10.