Latest News
October 6, 2023

Section of Folly main road to be closed on Tuesday, October 10

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that a section of the Folly main road in Portland will be closed on Tuesday, October 10, to facilitate the laying of sewer lines.

The road will be closed in the vicinity of Munro Close and the Anchovy Scheme, between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, the agency said in a release on Friday.

“The stretch of road is being closed to facilitate the installation of sewer lines on behalf of the National Water Commission. The sewer line is being laid as part of the $2 billion project to improve the road from Port Antonio to Drapers, under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Programme,” Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw said.

Shaw added that steady progress is being made with the Port Antonio to Drapers leg of the programme with over four kilometers of road already paved.

“All the potable water lines have also been laid and commissioned into service,” Shaw said.

During the period of closure of the corridor at Munro Close on Tuesday, motorists are advised to use the alternate route through Nonsuch. Motorists are also being urged to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

