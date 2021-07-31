Sean Bailey thankful though disappointed in Olympic performance

I didn’t do as good as I wanted to -That’s how 400 meter star Sean Bailey described his Olympic debut.

The brother of sprint legend Veronica Campbell Brown took to Instagram to share his feelings about his performance at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to Bailey, he was happy to represent Jamaica at the games but said his performance wasn’t “as good” as he would have liked.

Despite his performance he noted that he was “thankful” as he had achieved a lot this season and in his career more generally.

“Been a long season glad I got to represent my country at the highest level. Unfortunately I didn’t do as good as I want to, but I just want to take the time out to thank everyone that has been there for me through this long season,” said Bailey on Instagram

“I have accomplished a lot this season and I’m grateful for where I am at this point in my career,” Bailey added.

Bailey won the 400 meters at the National Senior Championships at the National Stadium in June, securing a place for the first time on the Olympic team.

Upon his qualification, Bailey shared that he was super excited to be among the greats and compete at the highest level in the sport.

Bailey shared that he remember day dreaming as a child as he watched his older sister, Campbell Brown participate in the games.

“I realized at a young age that he liked track and field, so I pushed him to work hard at it. I’m just happy to see that he’s blossoming right now,” Campbell Brown told international press.

Initially, Bailey was to run the 400 meters but was switched to the relays at the last minute in favour of a higher-ranked sprinter.

He will run next in the Men’s 4×400 relay on Aug. 6.